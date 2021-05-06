Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 are mixed as tech still feels pressure

  • The stock market is struggling for direction after watching buying enthusiasm fade in yesterday's session.
  • The major averages find themselves in a familiar spot, with the Dow (DJI) +0.2% outperforming, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.5% lagging and the S&P 500 (SP500) -0.2% in the middle.
  • The Nasdaq is looking to avoid a fifth losing day in a row, something that hasn't happened since October.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is one of the five losing sectors in the S&P and there are concerns about a bigger shift from growth, like that seen in August, which would have an outsize impact on the indexes.
  • But "at the end of the day you've made money being long growth" and recently "every move to value so far has been a head fake," Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities, told Bloomberg.
  • Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are leading the S&P, but there's no clear leading group among cyclicals, growth and defensives. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the worst performer after a few strong sessions.
  • That's indicative of the indecisive market we've seen this week.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 basis point to 1.57%.
  • And eyes are still on commodity inflation, with most rallying again this morning and speculation about a longer-term impact on consumer inflation.
