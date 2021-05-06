At Home to be acquired by Hellman & Friedman in an all-cash transaction for $2.8B
May 06, 2021 10:07 AM ETAt Home Group Inc. (HOME)HOMEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- After reports of PE firm Hellman & Friedman nearing a deal to acquiring At Home (HOME +14.2%) yesterday, the company entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.8B, including debt assumption.
- Under agreement terms, At Home stockholders will receive $36/share in cash (representing a premium of ~17% from May 4 closing price).
- "As we enter the next chapter for our company, H&F is the ideal partner to advance our At Home 2.0 long term strategy," chairman & CEO Lee Bird commented.
- Under agreement terms, At Home may solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties during a 40-day go-shop period post execution date of the merger agreement.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q3.
- On completion, At Home will become a privately-held company and its shares will no longer trade on NYSE.