Bayer loses EU court decision upholding insecticide ban
May 06, 2021
- The European Union's top court has upheld a partial ban on three controversial insecticides that prevents their use on certain crops.
- The EU Court of Justice dismissed Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.8%) appeal of a lower EU court's 2018 decision to uphold the ban, finding there were no legal errors in the European Commission's decision to impose restrictions on use of the pesticides, based on concerns that the chemicals posed "high acute risks for bees."
- The EU's 2013 decision imposed limits on the use of three substances - imidacloprid developed by Bayer CropScience, clothianidin by Takeda Chemical Industries and Bayer CropScience, and thiamethoxam by Syngenta - saying they were “harmful” to Europe’s honeybee population when used to treat flowering plants with nectar that attracts the insects.
- Bayer recently won a favorable ruling from a Mexican judge in a legal challenge over a government policy that seeks to ban the glyphosate herbicide.