Specialty vaccine company, Valneva prices $81M IPO; ADSs to commence trading today

May 06, 2021 10:26 AM ETValneva SE (INRLF)INRLFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Valneva (OTCPK:INRLF) priced its 7.08M shares IPO, consisting of a public offering of 2.32M ADSs (each representing two ordinary shares) and a concurrent private placement of 2.45M shares in Europe and other countries outside U.S.
  • The initial offering price was set at €11 per ordinary share and at $26.41/ADS.
  • The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$93.5M; net proceeds estimated at ~$81.5M.
  • Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase 531,207 additional ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares.
  • Net proceeds along with cash and equivalents to be used for funding further development of its Lyme VLA15 vaccine candidate through completion of Phase 2 clinical trials, further development of its chikungunya VLA1553 vaccine candidate through BLA approval and development of its COVID-19 VLA2001 vaccine candidate through conditional licensure.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company had cash and equivalents of €204.4M; cash along with offer proceeds will be sufficient to fund its operations through at least the end of 2022.
  • The total shares issued in the global offering represents a dilution of ~7.72% of the company's share capital; on underwriters exercising option, dilution would increase to 8.88%.
  • Closing and delivery of the U.S. Offering and the European Private Placement will occur on or about May 10.
  • Separately, the company requested to suspend trading on Euronext in Paris from market opening amid its IPO on the Nasdaq.
  • Trading will resume today at around 4:30 PM CET, which is the earliest time ADSs are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VALN".
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.