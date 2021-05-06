Specialty vaccine company, Valneva prices $81M IPO; ADSs to commence trading today
May 06, 2021 10:26 AM ETValneva SE (INRLF)INRLFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Valneva (OTCPK:INRLF) priced its 7.08M shares IPO, consisting of a public offering of 2.32M ADSs (each representing two ordinary shares) and a concurrent private placement of 2.45M shares in Europe and other countries outside U.S.
- The initial offering price was set at €11 per ordinary share and at $26.41/ADS.
- The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$93.5M; net proceeds estimated at ~$81.5M.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase 531,207 additional ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares.
- Net proceeds along with cash and equivalents to be used for funding further development of its Lyme VLA15 vaccine candidate through completion of Phase 2 clinical trials, further development of its chikungunya VLA1553 vaccine candidate through BLA approval and development of its COVID-19 VLA2001 vaccine candidate through conditional licensure.
- As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company had cash and equivalents of €204.4M; cash along with offer proceeds will be sufficient to fund its operations through at least the end of 2022.
- The total shares issued in the global offering represents a dilution of ~7.72% of the company's share capital; on underwriters exercising option, dilution would increase to 8.88%.
- Closing and delivery of the U.S. Offering and the European Private Placement will occur on or about May 10.
- Separately, the company requested to suspend trading on Euronext in Paris from market opening amid its IPO on the Nasdaq.
- Trading will resume today at around 4:30 PM CET, which is the earliest time ADSs are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VALN".