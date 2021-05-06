Goldman Sachs leads financing round for cryptocurrency data firm Coin Metrics
May 06, 2021 By: Liz Kiesche
- Coin Metrics raises $15M in Series B financing led by Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2%), bringing some heft to the provider of cryptoasset financial data and the crypto space in general.
- Castle Island Ventures, Highland Capital Partners, Fidelity Investments, Avon Ventures, Communitas Capital, and Collab+Currency are increasing their investment in Coin Metrics after participating in previous fundraising rounds.
- New investors include Acrew Ventures, Morningside Group, Blockfi, and Warburg Series Investments.
- Coin Metrics will use the funding to accelerate its global expansion, enable further product innovation, and allow existing offerings to expand into more cryptoasset networks and markets.
- "Data is critical for the mainstream adoption of cryptoassets by traditional investors and financial services players," said Mathew McDermott, Global Head of Digital Assets of Goldman Sachs. "Our clients will greatly benefit from Coin Metrics' institutional-grade data insights and emerging risk management tools."
- McDermott also gets a seat on Coin Metrics board, Coin Metrics CEO Tim Rice told Bloomberg News.
- The news continues a string of investments in the crypto space. Earlier this week, Galaxy Digital agreed to buy crypto custodial services firm BitGo for $1.2B earlier this week, highlighting the rush for crypto talent, according to Galaxy founder and CEO Mike Novogratz.