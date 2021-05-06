Assured Guaranty units sign on to another Puerto Rico debt restructuring pact
- Assured Guaranty's (AGO -1.0%) bond insurance subsidiaries signs an agreement to settle insured exposure to Puerto Rico revenue bonds issued by the territory's Highways and Transportation Authority and Convention Center District Authority.
- The settlement under the HTA/CCDA plan support agreement was agreed in principal by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp., Assured Guaranty Corp., the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, and other creditors on April 12.
- With the execution of that agreement, Assured Guaranty also affirms its support of the Puerto Rico General Obligation and Public Buildings Authority (GO/PBA) plan support agreement.
- The company and other creditors and entities have been working to restructure Puerto Rico's debt after the island's government said in 2015 that its $72B in obligations was "not payable."
- These debt agreements and a previous restructuring pact with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority address the majority of AGO's exposure to Puerto Rico bonds.
- Together, they "represent a comprehensive solution covering the vast majority of Assured Guaranty’s Puerto Rico exposures, and almost all of our small remaining exposure is to credits that have not missed any principal or interest payments,” said Assured Guaranty President and CEO Dominic Frederico.