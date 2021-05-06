GE buys startup to boost breast cancer diagnostics offerings
May 06, 2021
- General Electric (GE -1%) says it acquired France's Zionexa, an innovator of in-vivo oncology and neurology biomarkers that help enable more personalized healthcare, for an undisclosed sum.
- GE Healthcare says it plans to develop and bring to market Zionexa's new molecular imaging agent, the recently FDA-approved Cerianna, which is used as an adjunct to biopsy for patients with advanced breast cancer.
- The agent reveals the state of Stage-4 breast cancer tumors and allows for more precise diagnosis and treatments.
- The acquisition enhances GE's offerings in precision health, one of the pillars of CEO Larry Culp's turnaround push along with power equipment and aircraft engines.
- GE shareholders recently rejected the company's revised executive pay plans that lowered the bar for Culp to eventually collect as much as $232M.