Antitrust trade group comes out against UnitedHealth's planned Change Healthcare deal
May 06, 2021 11:01 AM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- The American Antitrust Institute has come out against UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) planned purchase of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) as has sent a letter to the U.S. Dept. of Justice on its concerns. Change Healthcare fell 0.8%.
- AAI said that the transaction is likely to harm competition and consumers, AAI's Diana Moss writes in letter to DOJ that was released yesterday.
- "The U.S. healthcare system is under siege by consolidation and high and rising concentration, to the proven detriment of consumers and healthcare providers," Moss writes in letter.
- The AAI urges the DOJ to apply "careful scrutiny" to the deal.
- The transaction received a so-called "second request" from the DOJ in late March.