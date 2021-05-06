Antitrust trade group comes out against UnitedHealth's planned Change Healthcare deal

  • The American Antitrust Institute has come out against UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) planned purchase of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) as has sent a letter to the U.S. Dept. of Justice on its concerns. Change Healthcare fell 0.8%.
  • AAI said that the transaction is likely to harm competition and consumers, AAI's Diana Moss writes in letter to DOJ that was released yesterday.
  • "The U.S. healthcare system is under siege by consolidation and high and rising concentration, to the proven detriment of consumers and healthcare providers," Moss writes in letter.
  • The AAI urges the DOJ to apply "careful scrutiny" to the deal.
  • The transaction received a so-called "second request" from the DOJ in late March.
