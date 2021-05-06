Therma Bright to distribute a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 antibody test
May 06, 2021 11:19 AM ETTherma Bright Inc. (TBRIF)TBRIFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Therma Bright (OTCPK:THRBF -3.7%) enters into a distribution agreement to white label and distribute a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 antibody test for detecting IgG and IgM antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.
- The new product will be branded Therma Bright's AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test.
- This pinprick antibody blood test (i.e. serology test) uses a small amount of blood and has a 96.6% sensitivity for detecting antibodies of SARS-CoV-2 in those individuals currently infected with the virus or who have previously been infected, but went undiagnosed or were unaware of their infection. It will also aid in determining antibodies generated by those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
- "We are pleased to secure this new AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test that will complement Therma Bright's AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test, as more people are infected and while the vaccine roll out continues. The world is realizing the benefits and challenges with these COVID-19 vaccines, and this antibody test solution will aid in helping our global citizens understand if they have the SARS-CoV-2 antibodies to help them better fight the virus. We're currently in discussions to supply our new AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test to selected customers in Europe and South America." explained Rob Fia, CEO.