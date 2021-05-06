Boston Scientific’s new clinical trial can impact Abiomed: Raymond James

  • Abiomed (ABMD -1.5%) is trading lower after Raymond James noted a potential impact on its biggest revenue generator Impella citing a new clinical trial posted by Boston Scientific (BSX -0.7%) on the federal clinical trial register.
  • Impella is the only FDA-approved percutaneous heart pump indicated for patients with severe coronary artery disease requiring high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).
  • The title of the trial is ‘Vortex Temporary Percutaneous, Transvalvular Circulatory Support System (Vortex System).’
  • One of its primary outcome measures is to assess its effectiveness in giving temporary (≤ 4 hours) support in patients undergoing high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention.
  • It is a notable indication according to the analyst Jayson Bedford who observes the description’s similarity with Abiomed's Impella which generates ~40% of its U.S. revenue from the HC-PCI.
  • For potential tailwinds for Abiomed, Boston Scientific’s entry to the market could accelerate the adoption, the analyst notes despite the apparent competition it has opened.
  • Noting that it is too early to make a sales estimate for Vortex, Bedford concludes ‘this is a development to track going forward.’
  • Abiomed sales grew ~17% YoY in Q4 FY21 driven by ~13% YoY growth in Impella product revenue.
