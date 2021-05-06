Remittance processor Remitly is said to hire banks for U.S. IPO later this year

  • Remittance processor Remitly Inc. is said to hire banks as it plans for an IPO this year that may value the company at about $5B.
  • The IPO is expected to occur in the second half of the year and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) have been hired for the listing, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar.
  • Remitly in July said it raised $85M in a fund raising round that valued the company at $1.5B.
  • Remitly is backed by PayU, a unit of Prosus NV (OTCPK:PROSY), Bezos Expeditions, which is the family office of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Generation Investment Management, which was co-founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
  • Remitly competes with Western Union (NYSE:WU) in the remittance processing marketing.
  • See SA contributor Robert Honeywill's piece from December entitled "Western Union: Changing With The Times - It's A Buy."
