Marathon Digital says its bitcoin mining follows anti-money laundering standards

  • Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA -4.1%) now directs all of its hashrate to the Marathon OFAC Pool, which it says makes it the first North American enterprise bitcoin miner to produce the crypto in compliance with anti-money laundering and the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control's standards.
  • The mining pool refrains from processing transactions from those listed on the Treasury Department's Specially Designated and Blocked Persons List.
  • Marathon began directing all of its hashrate to the new mining pool as of May 1.
  • "We have spoken to many large funds and corporations who have expressed interest in purchasing Bitcoin, but who are concerned over the lack of OFAC compliance," said Marathon CEO Fred Thiel. "It is our belief that the Marathon OFAC Pool will help diminish these concerns."
  • Last month, bitcoin sank to $50K amid reports of declining hashrate and unsubstantiated chatter about a U.S. money laundering probe.
