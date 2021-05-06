Sally Beauty Holdings shares surge on FQ2 beat and improved margins

  • Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH +17.7%) reports comparable sales up 6.5% in FQ2 vs. much above the consensus mark of -4.7%.
  • Comp for Sally Beauty +4.9% vs. consensus of -4.4% and Beauty Systems +9.9% vs. consensus mark of -4.5%.
  • Sally Beauty Supply sales increased 4.5% to $542.7M and Beauty Systems Group sales up 9.1% to $383.7M.
  • The retailer generated $141.28M of adjusted EBITDA, 55% growth Y/Y.
  • E-commerce sales advanced 56% in the quarter.
  • Adjusted gross margin rate was 51.2% vs. consensus of 50.4%; Adjusted operating margin rate 12.1% above the consensus of 5.8%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.