Sally Beauty Holdings shares surge on FQ2 beat and improved margins
May 06, 2021 12:24 PM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)SBHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH +17.7%) reports comparable sales up 6.5% in FQ2 vs. much above the consensus mark of -4.7%.
- Comp for Sally Beauty +4.9% vs. consensus of -4.4% and Beauty Systems +9.9% vs. consensus mark of -4.5%.
- Sally Beauty Supply sales increased 4.5% to $542.7M and Beauty Systems Group sales up 9.1% to $383.7M.
- The retailer generated $141.28M of adjusted EBITDA, 55% growth Y/Y.
- E-commerce sales advanced 56% in the quarter.
- Adjusted gross margin rate was 51.2% vs. consensus of 50.4%; Adjusted operating margin rate 12.1% above the consensus of 5.8%.