Lear Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2021 12:29 PM ETLear Corporation (LEA)LEABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.95 (+43.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.87B (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.