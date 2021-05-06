American Axle & Manufacturing Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2021
- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.27B (-5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.