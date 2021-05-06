New York Times gains on report of potential deal for the Athletic
May 06, 2021
- New York Times (NYSE:NYT) neared session highs, up 1.8%, after a report that the newspaper publisher may be interested in a tie with sports media company the Athletic.
- The Athletic is no longer in talks with the news publisher Axios, WSJ reported, citing people familiar. The Athletic sees the New York Times as a "leading contender" for a merger tie-up.
- The WSJ reported in late March that the Athletic was in talks with Axios and the companies were considering going public through a SPAC. The WSJ reported today that those talks didn't move forward.
- Yesterday, New York Times fell after Q1 financials beat, but subscribers disappointed.