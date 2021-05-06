Gogo jumps 10% as it trims losses, highlights cash flow growth
May 06, 2021 12:38 PM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)GOGOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) has jumped 10% today after a better loss than expected in its Q1 earnings, alongside upside revenue forecasts for the full year.
- Revenue rose 4% and the company trimmed its net loss from continuing operations to $5.9M, from a year-ago loss of $9.4M.
- Service revenues rose almost 3%, but equipment revenues jumped 10% mainly due to increased shipments of the company's AVANCE L5.
- Total AVANCE units online grew more than 42% year-over-year, to 1,900, and AVANCE units made up more than 32% of total aircraft online, up from a year-ago 23%.
- "Our enhanced financial flexibility and strong cash flow enable us to invest in our planned 5G deployment, which will significantly improve the performance of our proprietary ATG network, and to drive further market penetration of our AVANCE platform," says CEO Oakleigh Thorne.
- EBITDA of $33.9M was up 25% year-over-year, and rose 76% from last quarter.
- It notes it's cut annualized cash interest expense by about $70M. The company wrapped a comprehensive refinancing last month with some new credit facilities.
- And along with upside revenue guidance, it expects free cash flow of $10M-$20M this year (and is targeting free cash flow of about $100M for 2023, after deploying the Gogo 5G network in 2022, and "significant growth" after that).
