Eversource Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2021 5:35 PM ETEversource Energy (ES)ESBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.56B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ES has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.