KVH Industries ships record 500+ VSAT units in Q1
May 06, 2021 12:48 PM ETKVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)KVHIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- During Q1, KVH Industries (KVHI +1.2%) shipped 500+ VSAT satellite communications systems marking the second consecutive record quarter for VSAT shipments.
- The recent record VSAT shipments come as the maritime industry is adopting digitalization as a way to optimize operations, with many fleets and commercial vessels migrating from slower legacy L-band satellite communications systems to faster VSAT systems operating on new high-throughput satellites.
- It had shipped 12.5K+ aggregate VSAT units since first introducing its mini-VSAT Broadband network and TracPhone VSAT communications antenna systems in 2007.