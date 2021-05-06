TC Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2021 12:51 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)TRPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.11 (-9.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.67B (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Comparable EBITDA of C$2.48B.
- Over the last 2 years, TRP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.