Volaris traffic grew 4.6% vs. April 2019

  • Volaris (VLRS -0.3%) reports revenue passenger miles rose 474.4% Y/Y to 1.83B in April. RPM grew 4.6% when compared to pre-pandemic levels of April 2019.
  • Domestic RPMs +425.5% Y/Y and international RPMs +748.7% for the month.
  • Capacity expanded 509.2% Y/Y to 2.224B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs +480.2%; International ASMs +627.6%. Capacity grew 7.3% when compared to pre-pandemic levels of April 2019.
  • The number of passengers flown by the carrier during the month +523.8% Y/Y to 1,912K.
  • Load factor contracted 500 bps Y/Y to 82.4%.
  • Volaris' President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commenting on the traffic results for April 2021, said: "Our recovery was sustained in April and we believe there is room for improvement in the transborder US market during the following months. We are gradually seeing a better booking trend as customers make plans for spring and summer travel, especially in our core VFR and leisure segments."
  • Total capacity for the month of April measured by ASMs was 107.3% of the same month in 2019. Demand measured by RPMs was 104.6% as compared to the same month in 2019.
