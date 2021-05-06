Cameco Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 06, 2021 12:58 PM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ)CCJBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (compared to $0.07 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.97M (-15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCJ has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.