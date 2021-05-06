So-Young briefly slips, now up, after new short report from Blue Orca Capital (update)
May 06, 2021 12:59 PM ETSo-Young International Inc. (SY)SYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Update May 7, 10:12am: Adds company response on short report, new buyback, updates shares.
- So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) ADRs briefly dropped, now up 2.5% on May 6, after Blue Orca Capital released a new short report, with a potential for 63% downside. The shares rose 3.2% in early trading today.
- The short report alleges that So-Young, which operates a mobile and web platform for booking and advertising cosmetic surgeries in China, has "widespread fake" bookings. The report claims that the company is fabricating the popularity of its platform and "exaggerating" revenue.
- So-Young said in a statement that the company believes that the report contains "numerous errors, unsubstantiated statements, and misleading conclusions and interpretations."
- So-Young said it has authorized a share repurchase plan under which the company may repurchase up to$70M of its shares over the next 12 months
- "To conclusively refute the report’s false allegations regarding the authenticity of So-Young’s financial performance, the Company is open to cash verification and diligence to be conducted by competent third-party advisers," the company said.
- So-Young short interest 5.2% of float.
- Recall March 22, So-Young International EPS in-line, beats on revenue.