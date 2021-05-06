Silicon Motion 'well on the way' toward $1B sales target, says Needham upgrade

  • Following the beat-and-raise quarter, Needham maintains a Buy rating on Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) and raises the price target from $82 to $100.
  • Analyst Rajvindra Gill says the upgraded 2021 growth forecast, which increased from 20-30% to 45-55%, shows that "SIMO is well on its way" to its $1B sales target.
  • The analyst sees a buying opportunity with shares down on "peak cycle" concerns. Gill sees additional upside in any extra wafer capacity SIMO can add.
  • SIMO shares are currently down 4.7% to $64.11.
  • Silicon Motion reported first quarter results yesterday..
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.