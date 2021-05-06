Silicon Motion 'well on the way' toward $1B sales target, says Needham upgrade
May 06, 2021 1:01 PM ETSilicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)SIMOBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Following the beat-and-raise quarter, Needham maintains a Buy rating on Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) and raises the price target from $82 to $100.
- Analyst Rajvindra Gill says the upgraded 2021 growth forecast, which increased from 20-30% to 45-55%, shows that "SIMO is well on its way" to its $1B sales target.
- The analyst sees a buying opportunity with shares down on "peak cycle" concerns. Gill sees additional upside in any extra wafer capacity SIMO can add.
- SIMO shares are currently down 4.7% to $64.11.
- Silicon Motion reported first quarter results yesterday..