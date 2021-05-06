Cenovus Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.78B (+70.9% Y/Y).
- Total production is seen at 753.6 Mboe/d.
- Cash from operations estimated at C$1.23B, Capex at C$624M.
- Over the last 2 years, CVE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.