Cheniere, Sempra eye carbon capture to boost green credentials
May 06, 2021 12:59 PM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), SRELNG, SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Major U.S. liquefied natural gas developers Cheniere Energy (LNG -1.0%) and Sempra Energy (SRE +0.2%) announced this week that they were looking to add carbon capture and sequestration capabilities to their projects.
- Cheniere wants to add technology that would capture and store carbon at its Corpus Christi plant in Texas and Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana, CEO Jack Fusco said during Tuesday's earnings conference call.
- "We are committed and have committed some real dollars to development and engineering," Fusco said.
- Sempra said it is looking to add carbon capture and storage at its proposed Port Arthur LNG export terminal in Texas and its Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana, and also will consider electric turbines, power purchase agreements from renewables and hydrogen production capabilities.
- "Still, the moves remain largely hypothetical, with neither company offering up a timeline or a budget for investing," Bloomberg's Sergio Chapa writes, noting that the technology is not yet economic and has not been deployed at a commercial scale.
- Sempra said yesterday that it plans to delay a final investment decision on Port Arthur until 2022, in part to allow more time to strengthen the proposed project's environmental profile.