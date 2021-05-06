Lumen gains 5% after profit beat; J.P. Morgan stays bearish
May 06, 2021 1:18 PM ETLumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN)LUMNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor52 Comments
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is up 4.7% with investors pleased by its Q1 report, where the company beat profit expectations despite some broad but modest revenue declines.
- On the company's earnings call, while saying he's personally bullish on the company's approach, CEO Jeff Storey adds "At the same time, I understand our business needs to deliver top-line revenue improvement today. While we delivered strong EBITDA and free cash flow in the first quarter, the revenue results don't yet meet our expectation."
- There's still some near-term revenue uncertainty in COVID-lengthened sales cycles, he says, and the nature of the business makes COVID-19 more of a 2021 event for Lumen than 2020.
- Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan has reiterated its Underweight rating, sticking to its contention that legacy declines mean the business is still fundamentally challenged.
- The company raised the prospect of noncore asset sales and possibly instituting a share repurchase program. But being willing to sell assets isn't new, J.P. Morgan says, and buybacks look unlikely.
- The firm has a $9 price target, now implying 33% downside from current pricing.
- Earnings call transcript