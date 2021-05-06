Unicorn fintech dLocal files for IPO at possible $5B valuation

May 06, 2021 2:10 PM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)DLOBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Unicorn fintech dLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO), which helps large firms like Amazon and Microsoft make and accept electronic payments in emerging markets, has filed paperwork for an IPO at what could be about a $5B valuation.
  • Uruguayan-based dLocal wrote in an F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DLO.”
  • The company put its initial public offering’s size at $100M, but that’s likely just a placeholder number. DLO last month raised $150M in private funding at a reported $5B valuation.
  • DLocal didn’t specify how much stock it plans to offer or at what price range, but did indicate that the shares would come from both the company and some pre-IPO investors.
  • The company’s private backers include A-list venture-capital firms Addition, Alkeon Capital, Bond (formerly known as the Kleiner Perkins Digital Growth Fund), D1 Capital Partners, General Atlantic and Tiger Global.
  • DLocal didn’t say which firms plan to offer stock as part of the IPO, but said the company itself wouldn’t receive any proceeds from such sales.
  • That said, DLO noted that it plans to use proceeds from its part of the IPO to accelerate tech investments, manage working-capital needs and consider possible M&A deals.
  • DLocal helps multinationals handle electronic payments in 29 emerging markets.
  • For example, Microsoft uses the firm’s platform to enable merchants in Nigeria to accept payments for the software giant’s products. Similarly, Chinese ride-hailing powerhouse Didi employs DLocal’s systems to help its drivers collect fares in Argentina.
  • “Our mission is to enable global merchants to connect seamlessly with billions of emerging-market users,” DLO wrote in its F-1. “DLocal is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online-payments experience in emerging markets.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.