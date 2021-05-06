Unicorn fintech dLocal files for IPO at possible $5B valuation
May 06, 2021 2:10 PM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)DLOBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Unicorn fintech dLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO), which helps large firms like Amazon and Microsoft make and accept electronic payments in emerging markets, has filed paperwork for an IPO at what could be about a $5B valuation.
- Uruguayan-based dLocal wrote in an F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “DLO.”
- The company put its initial public offering’s size at $100M, but that’s likely just a placeholder number. DLO last month raised $150M in private funding at a reported $5B valuation.
- DLocal didn’t specify how much stock it plans to offer or at what price range, but did indicate that the shares would come from both the company and some pre-IPO investors.
- The company’s private backers include A-list venture-capital firms Addition, Alkeon Capital, Bond (formerly known as the Kleiner Perkins Digital Growth Fund), D1 Capital Partners, General Atlantic and Tiger Global.
- DLocal didn’t say which firms plan to offer stock as part of the IPO, but said the company itself wouldn’t receive any proceeds from such sales.
- That said, DLO noted that it plans to use proceeds from its part of the IPO to accelerate tech investments, manage working-capital needs and consider possible M&A deals.
- DLocal helps multinationals handle electronic payments in 29 emerging markets.
- For example, Microsoft uses the firm’s platform to enable merchants in Nigeria to accept payments for the software giant’s products. Similarly, Chinese ride-hailing powerhouse Didi employs DLocal’s systems to help its drivers collect fares in Argentina.
- “Our mission is to enable global merchants to connect seamlessly with billions of emerging-market users,” DLO wrote in its F-1. “DLocal is focused on making the complex simple, redefining the online-payments experience in emerging markets.”