Meredith rolls out new content slate at NewFronts
May 06, 2021 2:27 PM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)GTNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- At its NewFronts marketing presentation, Meredith (MDP +1.3%) has unveiled a new slate of premium content made to tap its variety of brands focused on the U.S. women's audience.
- New video series include Ayesha Curry's One and Done, where Curry shares her favorite one pot/one pan recipes; SeeHer Story; and People in the '90s (with accompanying podcast), all through the company's People magazine brand.
- Its Entertainment Weekly brand will produce SeeHer: Wonder Women, focused on female leaders in entertainment. Parents contributes to new series The New Parenthood. And Food & Wine will produce Paola Presents and coproduce Three Ways.
- Meanwhile, on May 12 at the IAB Podcast upfronts, Meredith will share its slate of audio programming. The company has introduced 15 new podcasts or seasons in the past year.
- Digital engagement rose 16% in 2020, and video views across owned/operated sites climbed 45%, the company notes. And its content drove more than $1.2B in retail sales from its shopper and e-commerce capabilities.