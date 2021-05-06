Upland Software stock slides after soft guidance

May 06, 2021 2:34 PM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)UPLDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are currently down nearly 14% after yesterday's Q1 revenue and guidance fell inline with estimates.
  • Q1 sales were up 9% to $74M. EPS was $0.60 topping estimates by $0.21.
  • Operating cash flow was $12.5M with FCF of $12.2M, up from $5.6M in last year's quarter.
  • For Q2, the company expects revenue of $73-77M versus the $74.98 consensus.
  • For the year, Upland reaffirms its guidance of $299-311M vs. the $304.81M consensus.
  • Analysts shrugged off the softer side of the results. Raymond James (Outperform, $55 price target) notes that Upland reported "another quarter of meaningful FCF generation" and sees the current valuation as attractive.
  • Needham (Buy, $60 target) also praised the strong FCF along with the positive new and expansion customer metrics.
  • Earnings press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.