Upland Software stock slides after soft guidance
May 06, 2021 2:34 PM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)UPLDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are currently down nearly 14% after yesterday's Q1 revenue and guidance fell inline with estimates.
- Q1 sales were up 9% to $74M. EPS was $0.60 topping estimates by $0.21.
- Operating cash flow was $12.5M with FCF of $12.2M, up from $5.6M in last year's quarter.
- For Q2, the company expects revenue of $73-77M versus the $74.98 consensus.
- For the year, Upland reaffirms its guidance of $299-311M vs. the $304.81M consensus.
- Analysts shrugged off the softer side of the results. Raymond James (Outperform, $55 price target) notes that Upland reported "another quarter of meaningful FCF generation" and sees the current valuation as attractive.
- Needham (Buy, $60 target) also praised the strong FCF along with the positive new and expansion customer metrics.
- Earnings press release.