CTI BioPharma initiated buy at Stifel; cites potential in myelofibrosis

May 06, 2021 3:03 PM ETCTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)CTICBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • In March, CTI BioPharma (CTIC -5.3%) announced the completion of rolling submission for pacritinib to treat myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia. The company expects a commercial rollout of the treatment by the end of 2021.
  • Noting that the indication with no approved therapies lacks competitive R&D activity, Stifel analyst Benjamin Burnett has initiated the coverage on CTI Bio with a buy rating. The price target of $5.50 per share implies ~135.0% upside to the last close.
  • Pacritinib is ‘ideally suited’ for that vastly underserved segment of myelofibrosis patients, the analyst contends.
  • And like other drugs approved for myelofibrosis, the company could enjoy solid pricing power for the therapy given the orphan nature of the indication, Burnett wrote.
  • The marketing application for pacritinib was based on data from the completed Phase 3 PERSIST-1 and PERSIST-2 trials and the Phase 2 PAC203 trials.
  • In 2018, the data from PERSIST-2 study was published online in JAMA Oncology.
