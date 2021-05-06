CTI BioPharma initiated buy at Stifel; cites potential in myelofibrosis
May 06, 2021 3:03 PM ETCTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)CTICBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- In March, CTI BioPharma (CTIC -5.3%) announced the completion of rolling submission for pacritinib to treat myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia. The company expects a commercial rollout of the treatment by the end of 2021.
- Noting that the indication with no approved therapies lacks competitive R&D activity, Stifel analyst Benjamin Burnett has initiated the coverage on CTI Bio with a buy rating. The price target of $5.50 per share implies ~135.0% upside to the last close.
- Pacritinib is ‘ideally suited’ for that vastly underserved segment of myelofibrosis patients, the analyst contends.
- And like other drugs approved for myelofibrosis, the company could enjoy solid pricing power for the therapy given the orphan nature of the indication, Burnett wrote.
- The marketing application for pacritinib was based on data from the completed Phase 3 PERSIST-1 and PERSIST-2 trials and the Phase 2 PAC203 trials.
- In 2018, the data from PERSIST-2 study was published online in JAMA Oncology.