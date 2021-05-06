Fintech VC funding shows banks are getting Amazoned, DataTrek says

  • Financial stocks (NYSEARCA:XLF) +0.7% are rising further today and while banks (NYSEARCA:KBE) -1% are sliding they also remain near 52-week highs.
  • But while the cyclical trends from the recovery trade remain tailwinds for the sector, the latest round of fintech venture capital funding raises medium- and long-term concerns, DataTrek Research says.
  • VC-backed fintech companies raised $22.8B in Q1, up 98% from the year-ago period, according to CB Insights.
  • "Consider that if you annualize Q1’s pace of global fintech VC investments you get $91 billion, which is more than the market cap of Bank of New York (NYSE:BK) and State Street (NYSE:STT) combined," DataTrek's Jessica Rabe writes in a note. "It is also about 75 pct of American Express’ (NYSE:AXP) market cap, or 60 pct of Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) valuation. VCs clearly see a very large opportunity in financial services, and they’re moving quickly to disrupt the sector."
  • A record 57 mega-rounds ($100M+), which made up 69% of all Q1 funding, indicates VCs are funding less-risky firms close to a sale, IPO or SPAC, Rabe adds.
  • "This was especially true in the wealth management and capital markets categories, where mega-rounds accounted for +80 pct of total funding for Q1," she said.
  • "It’s not like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) or Citi or Wells (NYSE:WFC) are going away, but rather that investors saw what ecommerce did to department stores and know how this movie ends. Financials already have the lowest valuations of any S&P 500 sector (14.4x), but there’s no saying they can’t go lower still."
  • Several financial stocks hit record highs today, pushing ETFs higher.
