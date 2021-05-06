Maxeon seen as Strong Buy at Raymond James on coming margin uplift

May 06, 2021 3:15 PM ETMaxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN)MAXNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN +2.0%) moves higher after Raymond James upgrades shares to Strong Buy from Outperform with a $33 price target, suggesting investors take advantage of an "epic reversal of fortune" after the stock reversed from a February peak in the mid-50s.
  • "Maxeon's near-term market structure is heavily weighed down by legacy polysilicon says," Ray Jay analyst Pavel Molchanov writes, "and the forthcoming margin improvement makes the stock a true deep value play for investors willing to look to 2022 and beyond."
  • Taking an opposing view, Roth analyst Philip Shen said Maxeon's "challenged outlook" for margins and volume likely will persist longer than expected, in his recent downgrade of the stock.
