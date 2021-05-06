Playboy parent PLBY Group's stock sinks, but is still up 265%+ in three months (update)
- Playboy parent PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) sank a second straight session Thursday following a run-up that extended the stock’s nearly three-month-old post-IPO rally to a new all-time high.
- PLBY fell to as low as $45.17 Thursday, down 16.4% on the session and off 28.3% from a record $63.04 intraday high hit Wednesday morning before the stock began to pull back.
- Shares later regrouped to close Thursday at $48.63, down 10% on the session. But even with the latest pullback, PLBY is still up more than 265% from its first-day close at $13.22 back in February after the company went public via a SPAC deal.
- Playboy has been mostly rallying ever since, although not without occasional major pullbacks. The latest retrenchment came on no apparent news for PLBY, which plans to report quarterly earnings on May 12.
- The stock has been generally rising ever since CEO Ben Kohn indicated that PLBY would be using the hot technology of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to monetize both future and archival photos, cartoons, articles and other content. The company signed a partnership deal with NFT firm Nifty Gateway Inc. last month.
- Kohn has been repositioning Playboy away from its roots as a men's magazine since legendary founder Hugh Hefner died in 2017. PLBY no longer prints a U.S. magazine, with the company instead focusing on Playboy-branded clothing, furniture and other consumer goods.