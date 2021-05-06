Cardinal Health cut to hold at CFRA; cites ‘disappointing’ quarterly sales
May 06, 2021 4:01 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)CAHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Healthcare distributors are trading lower for the second day in a row after Cardinal Health (CAH -7.4%) posted worse than expected financials for the March quarter.
- Calling its Q3 FY21 revenue ‘disappointing’ CFRA Research has downgraded Cardinal Health to hold from buy. The price target was slashed by more than a fifth to $56.00 per share implying a downside of ~7.9% to the previous day close.
- The drag in topline was driven by the lagging performance in the core pharmaceutical segment which had its sales in line with the prior-year quarter.
- The analyst attributes the underperformance to the lack of ‘stockpiling impact’ witnessed last year ahead of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
- Despite the strong demand for personal protective equipment, the medical segment grew moderately from the previous year, the analyst notes.
- Yesterday, AmerisourceBergen dropped along with its peers after reporting worse than expected financials for the previous quarter.