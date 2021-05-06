Cardinal Health cut to hold at CFRA; cites ‘disappointing’ quarterly sales

  • Healthcare distributors are trading lower for the second day in a row after Cardinal Health (CAH -7.4%) posted worse than expected financials for the March quarter.
  • Calling its Q3 FY21 revenue ‘disappointing’ CFRA Research has downgraded Cardinal Health to hold from buy. The price target was slashed by more than a fifth to $56.00 per share implying a downside of ~7.9% to the previous day close.
  • The drag in topline was driven by the lagging performance in the core pharmaceutical segment which had its sales in line with the prior-year quarter.
  • The analyst attributes the underperformance to the lack of ‘stockpiling impact’ witnessed last year ahead of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
  • Despite the strong demand for personal protective equipment, the medical segment grew moderately from the previous year, the analyst notes.
  • Yesterday, AmerisourceBergen dropped along with its peers after reporting worse than expected financials for the previous quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.