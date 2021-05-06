Eletrobras on course to go private by January, Brazil official says
- The privatization of state-owned Eletrobras (EBR +2.6%) is moving forward and should be completed by next January, Brazil's privatization secretary Diogo Mac Cord says.
- The secretary says the presidential decree paving way for the process could be voted on in Brazil's lower house in the week of May 17 and will be analyzed in the senate before June 22.
- "The government's privatization program is not and has never been stopped," Mac Cord says, adding that the national post office likely will be privatized by February 2022.
- Rodrigo Limp Nascimento, Brazil's electric energy secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, recently was appointed Eletrobras' new CEO.