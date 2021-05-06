Fulgent Genetics EPS beats by $0.89, beats on revenue
May 06, 2021 4:09 PM ETFulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT)FLGTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.59 beats by $0.89; GAAP EPS of $6.52 beats by $0.66.
- Revenue of $359.43M (+4537.8% Y/Y) beats by $37.92M.
- 2021 outlook: Raises full year total revenue outlook to $830 million from $800 million, representing growth of 97% year over year
- Raises NGS revenue outlook to $100 million from $70 million, representing growth of 174% year over year
- Expects GAAP income of approximately $12.00 per share; non-GAAP income of approximately $12.50 per share in 2021
