Fulgent Genetics EPS beats by $0.89, beats on revenue

  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $6.59 beats by $0.89; GAAP EPS of $6.52 beats by $0.66.
  • Revenue of $359.43M (+4537.8% Y/Y) beats by $37.92M.
  • 2021 outlook: Raises full year total revenue outlook to $830 million from $800 million, representing growth of 97% year over year
  • Raises NGS revenue outlook to $100 million from $70 million, representing growth of 174% year over year
  • Expects GAAP income of approximately $12.00 per share; non-GAAP income of approximately $12.50 per share in 2021
  • Press Release
