Datadog EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

May 06, 2021 4:16 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)DDOGBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of -$0.04 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $198.5M (+51.2% Y/Y) beats by $11.86M.
  • Second Quarter 2021 Outlook:
    • Revenue between $211 million and $213 million Revenue ($196.6M consensus).
    • Non-GAAP operating income between $9 million and $11 million.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.03 and $0.04 ($0.03 consensus), assuming approximately 344 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
  • Full Year 2021 Outlook:
    • Revenue between $880 million and $890 million ($833.74M consensus).
    • Non-GAAP operating income between $45 million and $55 million.
    • Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.13 and $0.16 ($0.14 consensus), assuming approximately 345 million weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Shares +6%.
  • Press Release
