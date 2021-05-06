Fidelity National Financial EPS beats by $0.34, beats on revenue

  • Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 beats by $0.34; GAAP EPS of $2.06 beats by $1.00.
  • Revenue of $3.1B (+92.5% Y/Y) beats by $280M.
  • Recognized gains were $43 million in the first quarter versus recognized losses of $320 million in the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to mark to market accounting treatment of equity and preferred stock securities whether the securities were disposed of in the quarter or continue to be held in our investment portfolio.
  • Press Release
