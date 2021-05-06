Immersion EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue
May 06, 2021 4:22 PM ETImmersion Corporation (IMMR)IMMRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10; GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $7.2M (+14.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.05M.
- GAAP operating expenses of $4.6M declined 57% from $10.8M last year.
- “The positive financial results that we report today is the result of our team’s progress in transforming the business, despite the uncertain environment of COVID 19. With continued disciplined focus on optimizing operating expenses and growing our revenues, Immersion is on a positive trajectory toward improved profitability and cash flow generation,” said Jared Smith, Immersion’s Interim CEO. “Interest in haptics is at an all-time high. We expect that as more consumers experience advanced haptics, we’ll see greater adoption of our technology in our core markets, resulting in continued growth for the company.”
- Shares +0.6%.
