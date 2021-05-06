American International Group EPS beats by $0.07

  • American International Group (NYSE:AIG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $4.41 beats by $3.42.
  • Strong consolidated net investment income of $3.7 billion was up 46% from the prior year quarter, driven by alternative investments and other investment income.
  • Return on common equity and Adjusted ROCE were 24.2% and 7.4%, respectively, on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2021.
  • The AIG Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.32 per share on AIG common stock and $365.625 per share on AIG preferred stock.
  • Press Release
