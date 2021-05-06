Enanta Pharma shows positive effect in early-stage study for hep B therapy
May 06, 2021 4:26 PM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)ENTABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Updating the results from the first two dose cohorts of Part 2 of its Phase 1b study, Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA -2.1%) said that its experimental therapy, EDP-514 yielded positive data in a certain segment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) patients.
- The pharmacokinetics observed in the study were supportive of once-daily dosing, the company said.
- HBV patients who were already receiving a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NUC) were randomized to receive 200 mg (n=6), 400 mg (n=6), 800 mg (n=6) of EDP-514 or placebo (n=6) daily in the double-blind trial for 28 days.
- In the first two cohorts, there were no liver enzyme elevations or other laboratory abnormalities, the company said. The grade 3 or serious adverse events (AEs) were not witnessed during the treatment period and the 4-week follow-up.
- The mean decline of HBV RNA of 1 log was seen in patients dosed with EDP-514 compared to 0.3 log in the placebo arm after 28 days of treatment.
- “We look forward to progressing our clinical program for EDP-514 and completing the 800 mg cohort, as well as reporting data on our ongoing Phase 1b study in viremic patients later this quarter,” Nathalie Adda, chief medical officer of Enanta said.
- EDP-514 has the FDA’s fast track designation for the treatment of HBV.