Motorola Solutions EPS beats by $0.24, beats on revenue, adds $2B to buyback plan
May 06, 2021 4:28 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)MSIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.87 beats by $0.24; GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $1.77B (+6.6% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Backlog of $11.3 billion, up 8% versus a year ago
- Generated $370 million of operating cash flow, up 20% versus a year ago
- Announced $2 billion increase to share repurchase program.
- Second-quarter 2021 - Motorola Solutions expects revenue growth of 19% to 20% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.90 to $1.95 ($1.75 consensus). This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 173 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of 23% to 24%.
- Full-year 2021 - Motorola Solutions now expects revenue growth of 8% to 9%, up from the prior guidance of growth of 7.25% to 8%, and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $8.70 to $8.80 ($8.62 consensus), up from the prior guidance of $8.50 to $8.62. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 173 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of 22.5% to 23%.
- Shares +2.6%.
- Press Release