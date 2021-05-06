Tarsus starts enrollment in TP-03 eye disease trial
May 06, 2021 4:51 PM ETTarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TARS)TARSBy: SA News Team
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) has commenced enrollment in Saturn-2, its trial evaluating the company’s novel investigational treatment, TP-03, in patients with Demodex blepharitis, an ocular disease that is characterized by inflammation of the eyelid margin.
- TP-03 is a topical ophthalmic formulation of lotilaner, an anti-parasitic agent designed to target and eradicate Demodex mites.
- The Saturn-2 trial, which is expected to enroll 418 patients, is a randomized, controlled, multicenter, double-masked trial studying the safety and efficacy of TP-03, lotilaner ophthalmic solution 0.25%.
- The trial’s primary endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving collarette cure, defined as 0 to 2 eyelashes with collarettes.