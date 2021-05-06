Groupon jumps 9% amid softer revenue drop and raised guidance
May 06, 2021 5:01 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)GRPNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is 8.8% higher postmarket after its Q1 earnings beat expectations on top and bottom lines, with revenues that didn't decline as much as expected, and the company raised full-year guidance.
- Revenues overall fell 29.5% to $263.8M; FX-neutral, revenues fell 32% year-over-year.
- And gross profit fell 17% to $167M.
- But lower SG&A and marketing expenses (and the lack of some impairment charges present in the year-ago period) means net income swung to a gain of $14.4M from a year-ago loss of $210.9M.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose to $30.4M from a year-ago $22.5M.
- In operating metrics, global units sold fell 40% to 18M (driven, the company says, by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand). North American units were down 42% in Local, and down 18% in Goods, while internationally, Local units were down 69% and Goods down 8%.
- During the first quarter, we successfully leveraged the recovery tailwind to drive strong financial and operating results that included more than $550M in gross billings," says interim CEO Aaron Cooper. "We also continued to execute on our plan to significantly reduce our cost structure this year, which positions us to deliver substantial Adjusted EBITDA if the business returns to just 80% of 2019 gross profit levels.
- Operating cash flow was $126.4M (trailing 12 months), and free cash flow was $76.3M over that period.
- Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.
- Press release