Bill.com soars after FQ3 beats; acquiring Divvy for $2.5B
May 06, 2021 5:01 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)BILLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) confirms acquiring SMB spend management company Divvy for $2.5B in cash and stock, which breaks down into $625M in cash and $1.875B worth of Bill.com stock. The deal is expected to close in fiscal Q1, which ends on September 30.
- Bill.com also reported fiscal Q3 results that topped estimates with revenue up 45% on the year to $59.74M and $0.02 loss per share, which was $0.05 better than analysts expected.
- For Q4, Bill.com guides for $60.9-61.9M in revenue (consensus: $57.25M) and a loss per share of $0.04-0.05 vs. the $0.07 loss consensus.
- Bill.com shares are up nearly 16% after hours.
- Press release.