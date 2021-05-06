Bill.com soars after FQ3 beats; acquiring Divvy for $2.5B

  • Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) confirms acquiring SMB spend management company Divvy for $2.5B in cash and stock, which breaks down into $625M in cash and $1.875B worth of Bill.com stock. The deal is expected to close in fiscal Q1, which ends on September 30.
  • Bill.com also reported fiscal Q3 results that topped estimates with revenue up 45% on the year to $59.74M and $0.02 loss per share, which was $0.05 better than analysts expected.
  • For Q4, Bill.com guides for $60.9-61.9M in revenue (consensus: $57.25M) and a loss per share of $0.04-0.05 vs. the $0.07 loss consensus.
  • Bill.com shares are up nearly 16% after hours.
  • Press release.
