Ryder picks internal candidate for EVP & CFO role

May 06, 2021 5:03 PM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)RBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) appointed John J. Diez as EVP & CFO succeeding Scott T. Parker, who resigned from his position Scott T. Parker, who resigned from his position; he will remain with Ryder through June 4, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.
  • Most recently, he was president of Ryder's Fleet Management Solutions business; during his 20-year tenure he served in a variety of senior operational and financial management roles with increasing responsibility.
  • Tom Havens, most recently SVP and global chief of operations for the FMS business since 2012, has been named president of Ryder's FMS business unit.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.