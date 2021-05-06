Ryder picks internal candidate for EVP & CFO role
- Ryder System (NYSE:R) appointed John J. Diez as EVP & CFO succeeding Scott T. Parker, who resigned from his position Scott T. Parker, who resigned from his position; he will remain with Ryder through June 4, 2021 to ensure a smooth transition.
- Most recently, he was president of Ryder's Fleet Management Solutions business; during his 20-year tenure he served in a variety of senior operational and financial management roles with increasing responsibility.
- Tom Havens, most recently SVP and global chief of operations for the FMS business since 2012, has been named president of Ryder's FMS business unit.