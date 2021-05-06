Vir Biotechnology Q1 loss widens as R&D spend ramps
- Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) posted a wider first-quarter loss, partly due to an increase in research and development expenses during the period.
- The company's research and development expenses were $134.9M for the quarter ended March 31 compared to $65M in the same period last year.
- Net loss in the quarter widened to $168.9M, or $1.32 per share, compared to a net loss of $77.2M, or $0.71 per share, last year.
- As of March 31, 2021, excluding restricted cash, the company had about $733M in cash, cash equivalents and investments.
- Total revenues fell to $2M from $5.7M in the year-ago period.
- The company said that the decrease in revenue was primarily due to timing of research activities under its grant agreements with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
