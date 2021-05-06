Montauk Renewables to sell RNG for European market use
May 06, 2021 5:10 PM ETMontauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK)MNTKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) trades 2% higher after-hours on signing an agreement to sell a portion of its Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) production as a feedstock to make fuel for the European market.
- Starting July 2021, the company will sell ~900K MMBtu annually of is production, currently monetized under an expiring domestic floor-price agreement, to Iogen RC Fuels under a new 4.5 year fixed-price agreement to make vehicle fuel to serve the European market.
- This long-term agreement monetizes approx. a quarter of the total Renewable Identification Numbers that it currently produces to further diversify monetization strategy beyond domestic attribute markets.