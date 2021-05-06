Twist Bioscience shares rise on Q2 topline beat, FY forecast
May 06, 2021 5:22 PM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)TWSTBy: SA News Team
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shares rise 3% during post-market trading after the company reported second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, and raised its full-year sales forecast.
- Total revenues in the quarter was $31.2M, up from $19.3M last year, beating analysts' estimate by $2.88M.
- FY 2021 Guidance: Increasing revenue guidance in the range of $121M to $129M; Gross margin between 36% to 38%; Net loss expected in the range of $144M to $150M.
- Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $37.9M, or $0.78 per share, compared to $31.8M, or $0.85 per share, last year.
- As of March 31, 2021, the company had $555.7M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
